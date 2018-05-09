‘One Piece’ Sets Up A Major Power Boost For Sanji

These days, Sanji is living a high life in One Piece. The character was a major focus of the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, but he’s still got a spotlight on him even though that story just ended. After all, the most recent chapter of One Piece did kick off with the chef, and it confirmed the pirate had come into a new power.

That is, if the guy is willing to wield it. Sanji isn’t a big fan of his family or their tech, you know.

If you are all caught up with One Piece, then you will know Sanji managed to escape Whole Cake Island with his retrieval team. The Straw Hat pirates are on their way to Wano to meet up with Zoro’s share of the crew, but the trip is off to a rock start. Chapter 903 begins with Sanji preparing to throw away a mysterious trinket, but Monkey D. Luffy is desperate to save it.

As for what it is? Well, the item in question just so happens to be a Raid Suit from the Germa 66. It looks like one of Sanji’s brothers slipped him a suit during the battle on Whole Cake Island, and Sanji isn’t sure how he feels about the very unwanted gift.

“It had to be Niji’s doing! He was the only one of them who came into contact with us, after all. Even at the very end, he was looking down on me,” Sanji tells his friends.

“I don’t want my strength to come from this kind of science!”

In the end, Sanji decides he will keep his Raid Suit and not toss it into the ocean as planned. So, there is still a chance fans will get to see the Straw Hat suit up in it one day. If a dire situation arises, Sanji may be tempted to don his Raid Suit as the tech gives its wearer greatly enhanced combat abilities, so Kaidou could force the chef to try the suit on for size somewhere down the line.

Do you think Sanji will ever willingly use this power?