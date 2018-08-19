‘One Piece’ Special Shares Brand-New Stills

Toei Animation is getting ready to premiere a brand new One Piece special based on the Skypiea arc, and with its August 25 premiere fast approaching it’s now showing off more of its cool look.

A recently released trailer already impressed, but this new promo for the special featuring better looks at many of the Straw Hats only greases the wheels even more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode of Skypiea artwork with a comment from Eneru’s VA Toshiyuki Morikawa. Airs August 25th. pic.twitter.com/3dX496fkpC — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 17, 2018

Directed by Konosuke Uda, “Episode of Skypiea” will re-tell the events of the fan-favorite Skypiea arc in the anime’s new animation style. The new stills found in this promo seen how each of the older Straw Hat designs have made the jump into the new era. Along with putting Oda’s older character designs into the anime’s new filter, the Episode of Skypiea special will also introduce a brand-new character to the events not found in the original arc.

Much like “Episode of East Blue,” which retold the events from the beginning of the series and how each of the early Straw Hats joined the crew before they ventured into the New World, fans will want to see how the new special revamps major battles of the arc such as Luffy’s final battle with Eneru.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Eiichiro Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well.

Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore.