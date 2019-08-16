Here’s How The New One Piece Movie Is Faring At The Box Office

The fourteenth feature length film of the wildly popular, pirate franchise that is One Piece has released in Japan and boy has it landed with some thunder behind it. Hitting the number one spot for the weekend with its August 9th release date, its clear that the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates aren’t slowing down any time soon whether it be in the movie theaters or in homes on televisions and laptops across the world. While the film has yet to be released worldwide, it’s clear that if Japan is any kind of precursor, more money is awaiting the franchise.

Online Anime Source, Anime News Network, shared the breakdown via their Official Twitter Account of One Piece: Stampede and how it managed to stack up to the other anime movies that are currently being screened in theaters in Japan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News One Piece Stamped Opens at #1, Weathering With You Drops to #3 • Dragon Quest: Your Story drops to #7, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution to #9 #anime https://t.co/poTZjczXgN — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 14, 2019

The story of Luffy and his crew attempting to win the “rat race” created for the “Pirate Expo” to win a long lost piece of Gol D. Roger’s treasure. One of the main testaments of the film, which was created in part thanks to the creator of the franchise itself, Eiichiro Oda, is just how intensive the list of characters is. Nearly all the members of the “Worst Generation” as well as numerous other pirates from the franchise of One Piece manage to make an appearance at some point in the film.

One Piece’s success is no small feat in the Japanese market right now as it’s up against titanic anime films such as Weathering With You, Dragon Quest: Your Story, and Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution to name a few. Luffy and company managed to take home an opening weekend booty of around $15 Million USD for the weekend and marks the 20th anniversary of the anime series itself.

What do you think of One Piece: Stampede’s opening weekend box office take? Will you be catching this one when it’s made available worldwide? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Straw Hat Pirates!

One Piece: Stampede is now out in theaters in Japan as of August 9th. There is currently no word on its release in the United States as of this writing, unfortunately.

Fuji TV officially describes One Piece: Stampede as such, “The world’s greatest exposition of the pirates, by the pirates, for the pirates – the Pirates Festival. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew receive an invitation from its host Buena Festa who is known as the Master of Festivities. They arrive to find a venue packed with glamorous pavilions and many pirates including the ones from the Worst Generation. The place is electric.”