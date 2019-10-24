One Piece: Stampede Releases Special Sneak Peek

One Piece: Stampede is ready to hit up U.S. theaters, and fans are ready to check out the film as you’d expect. After all, the anime is celebrating a major anniversary this year, and its new film is set to honor its long history. One Piece: Stampede will see the Straw Hat pirates take on their biggest adventure yet, but there are some fans who are on the fence about seeing the movie.

If you happen to be one of those fans, then we have a clip you might want to see. The official social media page for One Piece put out a sneak peek of One Piece: Stampede, and it was there fans can see a spoiler-filled glimpse of Luffy’s battle against Bullet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, you’ve been warned! If you don’t want to see any of the film early, back away now! There are spoilers below:

Still here? Alright, then you need to check out the video above. As you can see, the clip comes in at less than a minute, and it begins in the middle of a fight. Monkey D. Luffy seems to be going all out as the captain taps into his Gear Fourth power, but that’s not all. The hero decides to use his newest form Snakeman against the villain Bullet after Luffy successfully defeat Charlotte Katakuri with the technique.

As you can see, Bullet is none too threatened by the form, but he does take some good licks. The fight carries on with Luffy dropping a barrage of hits. Bullet takes a slew of them, but it seems he is not too affected in the end. After all, the baddie is able to strike back at Luffy before the clip ends, so fans can only imagine where the fight goes from there.

Do you want to know more about this upcoming release? One Piece: Stampede will enter theaters today for a special theatrical run thanks to Funimation, and its official synopsis can be read here: “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

What do you think about this special One Piece: Stampede clip…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!