‘One Piece: Stampede’ Reveals New Gol D. Roger Crew Member

One Piece is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and is bringing in the monumental anniversary with a huge new film project One Piece: Stampede. Though much of the film’s story is still being kept a mystery, fans got a quick new glimpse at it with a new trailer.

Along with its recent trailer, Toei Animation also shed new light on who Luffy and the Straw Hats will be facing off against in the film, a former member of Gol D. Roger’s crew, Douglas Bullet. You can see his character design sheet below.

Revealed on the series’ official Twitter account, One Piece: Stampede will see the debut of a new Gol D. Roger crew member. Roger’s crew has been revealed in small bits over the long tenure of the series, and each one has been revealed to have incredible strength worthy to be captain of their own crew (save for Buggy, arguably). This could be the same case for this newest reveal as well.

Although there’s no concrete detail as to his nature, Douglas Bullet is referred to as the “Demon Heir” in the trailer. There’s also a quick glimpse of him and Luffy facing off, and the brief flash in their eyes may be teasing that Bullet has the Conqueror’s Haki as well. It’s not quite confirmed yet as to whether or not Bullet will be the film’s villain, but with a nickname like that it’s hard to picture him as something else.

All the mysteries of One Piece: Stampede will soon be solved, however, as the film hits theaters in Japan on August 9. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

