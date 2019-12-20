One Piece: Stampede Confirms U.S. Home Video Release

One Piece: Stampede is the most successful movie in the franchise, but despite this fact, the film only briefly appeared in North American theaters for a few days. For those who might have missed out on Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates participating in the Pirates Expo to find a lost treasure of Gol D. Roger’s, we have some good news for you! The fourteenth film of the One Piece franchise will arrive on home video for fans to consume early next year, letting Straw Hat fans experience the action packed tale of the Grand Line!

Twitter User SkippyTheRobot shared the North American release date for the Blu-Ray/DVD release with the home video package dropping on March 17th of next year, 2020, giving fans the opportunity to witness the action packed tale that gives us one of the best adventures in Straw Hat Pirates’ history:

One Piece Stampede hits Blu-ray in the US on March 17th pic.twitter.com/bHFnWc0wtL — Skippy (@SkippyTheRobot) December 17, 2019

2019 has been an insane year for the One Piece franchise, with not just the release of this successful film, but also the Wano Country arc that is taking place in both the anime and manga, touted by fans as one of the best stories of the franchise to date. With Luffy and the Straw Hats attempting to completely re-unite following their time skip of two years, they enter the isolated nation of Wano where numerous challenges and deadly villains await them.

Funimation screened One Piece: Stampede in the United States with English subtitles on October 24, 29 and 31, and with an English dub on October 26 and 30. They officially describe the new film as such, “Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew.”

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “One Piece: Stampede continues to surprise the longer it goes on. Each scene is brimming with excitement, and it’s an experience that only a franchise like One Piece can provide. A film paying loving tributes to the past, the present, and even the future, One Piece: Stampede is incredible.”