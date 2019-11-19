One Piece Exec Confirms They Know How the Series Ends

One thing is certain in the long running pirate franchise of One Piece, the end is inching ever closer. With the Wano Country arc giving us one of the biggest story lines for the Straw Hat Pirates, a recent interview proves that not only does Eiichiro Oda know just how the series will end, but so do some other folks close to the “throne”. In a recent interview during a One Piece event in Saudi Arabia, a managing director at Toei Animation has hinted at the fact that they also know how the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and company will come to an end.

Twitter User Sandman_AP shared several tidbits regarding One Piece from the interview with both Shinji Shimizu from Toei Animation and Yoshihisa Heishi at Shonen Jump, with one of the biggest of course being that Shimizu has a good understanding of just how the finale for the Straw Hat Pirates will unfurl:

2 guests were invited in recent ONE PIECE event in Saudi Arabia. One is Shimizu (TOEI anime) and the other is Heishi (Jump editor). According to Shimizu, the ending of Wano arc will be “surprising”. 😍 Below is my summary of the interview. (source: https://t.co/en9ji4Oqlu pic.twitter.com/oRoi0Z8SW2 — sandman (@sandman_AP) November 17, 2019

Oda himself has been on record stating that he knows how the series itself will end, also stating that One Piece is around the 80% mark in terms of completion. Considering the franchise began in 1997 and has spawned nearly a thousand manga chapters and anime episodes, who’s to say when exactly the end will be nigh for Luffy and his pals.

For now, fans are mostly wondering just how the latest arc of the story, Wano Country, will be brought to an end as Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate comrades attempt to free the nation from the grips of Kaido and his Beast Pirates.

