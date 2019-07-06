One Piece’s Wano Arc Casts Naruto’s Hinata Voice Actress As Komurasaki

One Piece’s Wano Arc is already promising to deliver the Straw Hat Pirates into their most anticipated adventure yet. Following the time skip that saw the crew break up in order to train to combat new threats, their arrival in Wano country promises to see the swashbucklers reunite under the same flag once again. Komurasaki will be one of the newest characters that the protagonists of One Piece will meet on their journey into this feudal land and her voice will be provided by a Naruto mainstay who you might recognize.

The One Piece Podcast Twitter Account shared the news from the official One Piece website, stating that Nana Mizuki, the voice of Hinata from Naruto, would be bringing the chraracter of Komurasaki to life:

Komurasaki will be voiced by Nana Mizuki in the anime adaptation of the Wano arc. Among several other roles, she is known for voicing Hinata in Naruto. Check out the list of her work here: https://t.co/ct8h2RW9NC pic.twitter.com/5ZcK6ziZ5X — The One Piece Podcast ✊✖️ (@OnePiecePodcast) July 6, 2019

Hinata in Naruto grew up to be the wife of the titular character, blossoming her crush into a full blown relationship with the wielder of the nine-tailed fox. The pair had two children, one of which is currently the protagonist of the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With Naruto himself having now achieved his dream of being Hokage, Hinata continues to support him and helps in raising their two children to become great ninja in the land of the Hidden Leaf Village, Konoha.

To give you some back story on the chracter of Komurasaki, who will be appearing in One Piece’s upcoming story arc, the young girl was once considered to be one of the highest ranking officials in the land. Though when she managed to disrespect the current shogun, she was struck down and left for dead, with nearly everyone believing that she had died. Hiding her survival, Komurasaki fled and is now looking to escape the assassin of the Shogun who is now hunting her.

