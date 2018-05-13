‘One Piece’ Reveals Why Mother Carmel Is So Important

One of the major weaknesses of the One Piece Emperor, Big Mom, is she always needs to have a tea party while looking at a portrait of her Mother. Fans had been wondering why breaking the photo would have such a big effect on Big Mom.

But the latest episode of the series ventured into Big Mom’s tragic past, and revealed just why Mother Carmel is so important to her as fans learn more about this mysterious “mother.”

Sister Carmel makes her debut in the series in a flashback as she keeps humans from executing a few Giant Pirates who have lost their way after their captains had disappeared. Vowing to save them in order to bring peace to the world, and a world where every race can live in harmony, she is able to argue for their freedom.

Carmel gains the moniker of “Mother” when the mysterious nun begins creating a home for lost children as well, and eventually takes in a young Linlin. Raising Big Mom after her parents abandoned her, fans see as a young Linlin gives Carmel trouble as she begins having a negative effect on the other kids.

Linlin is unknowingly violent and destructive, and although Mother Carmel pardoned her actions she is unable to completely tone down Linlin’s destructive nature as it comes to a head at the end of the episode.

As Mother Carmel essentially became a substitute mother for a young Big Mom, it’s no wonder why the character holds so much important in the present as she helped fulfill a need Big Mom had as a child. But knowing Linlin, even as a child, things most likely aren’t what they seem.

