‘One Piece’ Creator Just Brought Zoro To Life In One Hilarious Way

One Piece brought a lot of good news from Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2018, but it also brought a lot of fun, most notably from the series creator himself.

Roronoa Zoro is one of the toughest characters in One Piece, but series creator Eiichiro Oda brought him to life in a way most fans would not have expected.

During Jump Festa, Oda took a puppet sized version of Zoro and played around with it. While this would already be hilarious on its own, Zoro’s actual voice actor, Kazuya Nakai, was there recited lines for the puppet while the rest of the voice cast for the Straw Hat crew looked on. Robin’s voice actress, Yuriko Yamaguchi, actually recorded the video for Twitter.

The voice cast for One Piece is often doing fun things like this. Over the years fans have become increasingly aware of how close the cast is outside the series, which makes their characters’ adventures in the anime that much more palpable. It’s always fun to see voice actors have fun themselves, like Luffy’s voice actress Mayumi Tanaka getting a bungee cord and trampoline contraption at the One Piece booth at Jump Festa/

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

