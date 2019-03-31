‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Episode Count Reportedly Revealed

One-Punch Man will gets its second season at long last this spring, and fans are eager to see how Saitama shapes up. The caped baldy has been on a break for a few years, but television is ready to welcome back the hero at long last. And, if a new report is correct, fans know how long this new season will stick round for.

Over on Twitter, an anime profiler Yonkou Productions shared their report with fans on One-Punch Man. It was there they informed fans season two would run for 12 total episodes.

So far, no official episode run has been announced by Shueisha or J.C. Staff. However, Yonkou Productions has a track record to back him up, and the anime’s first season is adding evidence to the argument.

One Punch Man Season 2: 12 Episodes. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 31, 2019

After One-Punch Man‘s debut season collected 12 episodes when it debuted. Fans had hoped the anime would run for two cours given its multi-year hiatus, but it seems the show’s new production team is sticking to the 12-episode formula. J.C. Staff is handling One-Punch Man season two as opposed to Madhouse this time around complete with a new director. So, fans will have to see whether the anime’s comeback will live up to the soaring expectations fans have.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

