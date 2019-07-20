One-Punch Man Artist’s Iron Man Sketch Has Fans Pumped

Yusuke Marata ma be responsible for the heavy hitting animes One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100, but that doesn’t keep him restrained to eastern properties. Putting his pen and talent to work, Marata created an amazing drawing that displays both Tony Stark and Peter Parker, unleashing repulsor rays and web lines in a “Kamehameha” fashion. Following the tragic events of Avengers: Endgame and the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Yusuke picked a great time to unleash this latest drawing.

Twitter User Ken Xyro shared the amazing drawing that teams up these two Marvel icons with a One-Punch Man flair:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Murata’s art gives me life Iron Man looks like he’s about to pop out a Kamehameha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7od8wbpley — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) July 18, 2019

If Saitama were to face off against Iron Man and Spider-Man, we think we’d be pretty safe in saying that One-Punch Man would take home the victory. No villain, or hero, has managed to even make a scratch onto Saitama’s person so far and even the combined might of a Stark technology suit of armor and a radioactive spider enhanced teenager could be enough to bring down this anime icon.

Coincidentally, this sketch was created at a time when the second season of One-Punch Man has ended and the life of Tony Stark has done the same, with Iron Man dying as a result of using the Infinity Gauntlet to vanquish Thanos. While Saitama will surely return in either a third season or his continued manga run, Tony Stark probably won’t be as lucky as Robert Downey Jr. has officially “left the building”.

What do you think of this drawing of Peter Parker and Tony Stark from the creator of One-Punch Man? Which Marvel hero do you think would stand a shoot at actually defeating Saitama in a one on one fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Marvel, and One-Punch Man!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”