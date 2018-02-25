‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares New ‘Back to the Future’ Manga Preview

Manga and comic fans were shook recently when it was announced that the illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of One Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, was lending his talents to a new manga based on Back to the Future.

One Punch Man fans know Murata’s an absolute beast, and that talent is definitely shining through with his take on the famous film.

Murata has shared a much rougher version of the sketch before, but the wholly inked finished product highlights many features the original sketch could not capture. Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and the series’ famous DeLorean all look fantastic and the final version of the sketch features the adorable sheepdog Einstein.

The manga series will pick up after the events of the 1985 film, and screenwriter Bob Gale will supervise the series, including stories not seen in the original movie series. The manga will be published on the Japanese website, Kono Manga ga Sugoi!, at a yet-released date. But Murata did say that he’ll be published the first volume of the Back to the Future manga April 20.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese box set release.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.