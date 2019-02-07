‘One-Punch Man’ Season One Blu-ray Prepares For New Episodes With Big Sale

One-Punch Man has been around for awhile now, but the anime is about to get a big update. At long last, the series is set to debut a new season this year, and a sale just made it easier than ever to check in on Japan’s most powerful superhero.

Over on Amazon, fans will find that the Blu-ray set for One-Punch Man has been given a major price cut. The show’s standard bundle is currently 60%, and that deal is so good that even Saitama would do a double take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For just under $20, One-Punch Man season one can be yours. The price is down from its usual $50 mark, so fans of the series will want to jump on the deal before it goes away. If you want a bit more from the package, then you can opt in for One-Punch Man‘s limited edition Blu-ray bundle. It is currently on sale at $30, making the set half off.

This big sale gives fans the perfect opportunity to try out One-Punch Man or add it to their Blu-ray collections. It also comes just ahead of the show’s season two debut. The anime is slated to begin airing its second season this spring after a couple years of waiting.

For those interested in the new season, One-Punch Man did share a brief trailer for the release last December. The reel showed off characters like Saitama and Genos, but a few newcomers were put into the spotlight. Garou was the biggest addition to the show as manga readers will know the villain for his immense strength. As a fighter who has devoted himself to taking out heroes, Garou has some truly monstrous strength, and his power will push Saitama’s infamous punches to their limit once season two comes around.

So, will you be picking up a copy of this first season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.