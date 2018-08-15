New ‘One-Punch Man’ Hero Goes Viral For Her Gorgeous Muscles

When it comes to heroes, you expect your favs to do a few things. Cowls and capes are always optional, and a lean physique is often on that list. However, for female heroes, fans have long bemoaned the lack of any muscular bodies — and that isn’t flying with one manga nowadays.

No, One-Punch Man isn’t down for such erasure, and it is taking a stand with Captain Mizuki.

Recently, the popular title put out its latest chapter, and Yusuke Murata revealed a new character to fans. The heroine is named Mizuki, and the B-Class hero is being heralded as a revelation to readers.

One and Yusuke Murata truly understand the wants and needs of today's youth.

(The images in this tweet are heavily abridged, 👆go here for the real thing, free and legal to read!)#OnePunchMan #ワンパンマン #CaptainMizuki #BestGirl pic.twitter.com/ZW12qlcM64 — Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️🐲👊 (@Richmond_Lee) August 14, 2018

Just, check out the replies below. If you can find any hate on Mizuki, you are one finely tuned hater detector.

For those not in the loop, One-Punch Man chapter 93 introduced the heroine in all her cheerful glory. The girl is a professional athlete who moonlights as a hero under the alias Captain Mizuki. Her fit physique is a defining feature, but Mizuku’s toned muscles don’t detract from her femininity. The heroine takes pride in her body without sacrificing her bubbly interests.

Oh, and she is also a truly terrifying hero. She can literally crush you with her thighs.

When it comes to fighting, Captain Mizuki is far from a pushover, and she uses all her sports know-how to her advantage. The manga has had the heroine take out Wolf- and Tiger-level heroes using techniques derived from pole vaulting, shot putting, and more. In the heat of battle, Captain Mizuki is the kind of resourceful hero you want on your side, and fans are crossing their fingers they get to see a lot more of her.

For those unfamiliar with One-Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.