One Punch Man Meets Dragon Ball in Hilarious Couples Crossover

There is perhaps no stranger couple, or more recognizable couple, in Dragon Ball than Krillin and Android 18, and one fan has managed to combine these two with the bromantic couple of Saitama and Genos from the popular franchise of One-Punch Man! The two super heroes of One-Punch Man have more in common with the Dragon Ball couple than you might think, with Genos easily taking the role of one of Dr. Gero’s creations thanks to his technological side and Saitama sharing a shiny bald head with the former training partner of Son Goku in Krillin.

Both anime series for Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man are currently on hiatus, with each continuing with their manga installments and telling the further adventures of Saitama, Genos, Android 18, and Krillin. Recently, in the Dragon Ball Super manga, both Krillin and Android 18 have been given the opportunity to shine in the Z Fighters current battle against the ancient wizard of Moro, with the wedded couple joining forces in order to save their planet from destruction.

This Reddit User shared the crossover art work that seamlessly blends the franchises of One-Punch Man and Dragon Ball, taking both Saitama and Genos and imagining if they were to land one day in the world of Akira Toriyama to fight as a part of the Z Fighters crew:

Between the two franchises, fans have often wondered who would win in a battle between Saitama and Goku, with the One-Punch Man never encountering a villain that he couldn’t defeat. When Saitama first encountered Genos, the two entered into a relationship that is a teacher/student dynamic with the latter attempting to gain the same level of power as the former.

When Krillin and Android 18 first met, it was as enemies on the battlefield prior to Cell’s arrival, but the pair managed to find love for one another and even have a daughter. In the Tournament of Power, the two became a tag team with Android 18 helping to re-awaken Krillin’s battle spirit, though the human warrior still has a ways to go before he can even come close to hitting the level of a Super Saiyan.

