One-Punch Man Fan Video Adds Adorable Cats To Saitama’s Best Fight

Saitama is the strongest being around in his series, One-Punch Man. Finding fights to be boring at this point, the “hero for fun” is able to easily dispatch opponents with one punch. What if, however, the character of One-Punch Man found himself as a cat? Would his devastating powers still be able to translate to his feline counterpart? One fan answered this question by creating a video that uses slick animation to present characters from the franchise as feline interpretations of themselves.

“Saitameow” blasts onto the scene thanks to the animator, Dillon Goo, who decided to take a recent scene from the franchises second season wherein Saitama and Genos find themselves confronted by Speed O’ Sound Sonic. With his god-like power, One-Punch Man manages to make quick work of “Sonic” and get back to his mundane daily chores, along with his cybernetic student.

In season 2 of One-Punch Man, the Monster Association has had quite the impact on both Genos and Sonic. While Saitama merely skates through the proceedings thanks to his unimaginable power, Genos is torn apart by the monsters and is forced to upgrade his body to keep up. Sonic himself is offered the powers of a monster by being given a “Monster Cell” which, when eaten, transforms the eater into a monster themselves with a power up to boot.

As One-Punch Man’s second season draws to its conclusion, it will be interesting to see where both the Hero and Monster Associations end up. Will Garou beat his mentor, Bang, in a one-on-one fight? Will Saitama finally manage to encounter an opponent that manages to offer him a challenge?

What do you think of this feline fan video that shows off One-Punch Man in a brand new light? Are there any other anime franchises that you’d like to see in “cat form”? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and feline anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”