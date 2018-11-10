‘One-Punch Man’ Illustrator Gives Manga Makeover to Chun-Li

Anime fans agree that the illustrator of the Weekly Young Jump version of ONE’s One-Punch Man, Yusuke Murata, can draw any series or character and they would be translated excellently into his style.

The examples just keep stacking in his favor as fans have fallen in love with this recently uncovered take on Chun-Li by Murata in Street Fighter: The Novel.

Murata often lends his talent to various projects, one fan-favorite is Street Fighter: The Novel. Written by Takashi Yano, Murata contributed a few bonus illustrated pages which featured several of Street Fighter’s World Warriors duking it out through Murata’s awesome eye for character design and action layout.

One fierce makeover gives Chun-Li a manga look, and fans would definitely want to see Murata take on Street Fighter with another manga someday. Imagining what he would do to the series’ more outlandish designs is a treat all in itself. If you are interested in the book itself, Street Fighter: The Novel -Where Strength Lies- describes itself as such:

“The World Warrriors take center stage in the first ever Street Fighter novel! Featuring Ryu VS Akuma, Chun-li VS Elena, Guile VS E.Honda, Sagat VS M.Bison, and many more classic fighters colliding in their most epic encounters yet. It’s all described in Shoryuken-smashing, Sonic Boom-throwing, Psycho Power-pulsing detail! The action is only enhanced with bonus manga pages and artwork in every chapter by manga legend Yusuke Murata!”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

Eventually gifted with extreme strength as a result of his training, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him. J.C. Staff has also recently confirmed that One Punch Man Season 2 will premiere in April 2019 along with the premiere of a brand new teaser for the season.