‘One Punch Man’ Manga Welcomes A New Webcomic Villain

One Punch Man is one of the most popular series running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and a large part of that popularity is thanks to illustrator Yusuke Murata’s highly detailed spin on ONE’s original webcomic designs and humor.

The newest villain coming to the One Punch Man manga is the latest example of how well their styles blend together to create greatness. Fans recently got a look at how one webcomic villain will be translated and can’t wait to see him in the manga version.

The villain in question is the hilariously named Bug God, a Demon level monster from the Monster Association who is said to have powers comparable to an S-Class Hero. As always theres a finer amount of detail in the manga translation, yet it still carries on the base look and spirit of ONE’s original creation.

Fans are most excited to see Bug God appear because it also means that the hero Superhero Darkshine will also finally fight in the manga series.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.