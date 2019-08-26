One-Punch Man Meets Gundam With This Mecha Makeover

When it comes down to it, there are no superheroes more powerful than Saitama. One-Punch Man set out to make the most absurdly over-powered hero ever, and its satirical angle has endeared fans for years now. However, thanks to one artist, it seems like Saitama may have met his match.

After all, there is only one thing more terrifying than Saitama, and that is a giant Saitama mecha.

Taking to Reddit, an artist known as xCentumx shared a piece of work they did for One-Punch Man. As you can see below, the artwork shows what a massive mecha of the caped baldly would look like, and it is pretty dang terrifying.

As expected, the hero is baldy even as a mecha, but its features are locked into a more serious expression. A slew of joints are used to create the suit’s neck before they expand into the chest. The mecha is plenty muscular thanks to some streamline armor, and his gloved fists look more dangerous than Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet ever could be. The one pictured is steaming after throwing a punch, and fans can only imagine the damage the hit could do.

Of course, fans know this mecha would be no challenge for Saitama. In the past, One-Punch Man has taken down foes this size; All you have to do is revisit episode one to see how strong Saitama really is when pitted against a literal giant. No amount of muscles or steel can sway Saitama’s power, but there is one way this mecha could be leveled up. If this suit were somehow cloned from Saitama, then there’s surely a sci-fi way to put its power on par with One-Punch Man for real.

