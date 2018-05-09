One Punch Man Takes On All Might In This Anime Mash-Up

Have you ever wondered what goes down when the world’s best superheroes arm wrestle? If Superman were to take on the Hulk in a showdown, the match might break the earth before either hero can go down. For those heroes with enhanced strength, they must love to show off their arm wrestling moves, but that all changes once you meet an opponent who is just as good as you are.

So, you can see why All Might would be rather disconcerted if Saitama were to challenge him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a piece of fan-art has got fans debating how a wrestling match between All Might and Saitama would go. The two men are vetted heroes in their respective series, and their power is off the charts. When it comes to My Hero Academia, All Might is the Symbol of Peace and wields the unimaginable power of One For All.

And Saitama? Well, the One Punch Man hero has saved Z-City on countless occasions, but he is just the same as the rest of us. However, his complete lack of limitations has helped him become a knockout hero who can take out anyone with just a single serious blow.

As you can see above, the thought-provoking artwork shows All Might in a pinch against One Punch Man. The hulking hero is seen shaking as he tries to nudge Saitama’s fist, but One Punch Man does not even notice. Instead, the caped crusader looks concerned about All Might and his sudden shakiness. So, that should tell you how this fan-favorite match is going to turn out.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

So, who do you think wins in this match up? Saitama or All Might? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!