‘One-Punch Man’ Former Director Shares Own Take On Season 2

One-Punch Man is hitting up fans with its second season, and audiences are getting used to its new style. A new studio and creative team are overseeing the anime these days, so fans are missing former director Chikashi Kubota real bad.

Luckily for them, the artist has not left them hanging. Kubota has some love for One-Punch Man yet, and he proved as much on Twitter the other day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media, the former chief animation director of One-Punch Man hit up fans with a special sketch. Kubota posted a black-and-white digital sketch he did of Saitama, and it is bringing back all of the season one vibes.

The art, which can be seen above, shows Saitama pulling on the glove of his hero costume. In a stunning turn of events, One-Punch Man looks rather serious in this shot, and Kubota posted the art to welcome in the anime’s next episode.

Of course, fans have been quick to praise the artwork, and it has reminded fans of how season one felt much of the time. Kubota not only acted as chief animation director on the season but provided character designs. The artist is still doing designs for season two, but he no longer acts as chief animation director. With a new overall director taking over the title, much of One-Punch Man‘s aesthetic has changed, but fans are happy to see Kubota bringing back these season one style.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The new season is described as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!