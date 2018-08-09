‘One Punch Man’ May Drop Season 2’s Premiere This Week

It has been years since One Punch Man smashed into the anime scene, and fans aren’t ready to forget the hero just yet. The fan-favorite series has become a go-to superhero title, and it seems Saitama may have a surprise in store for fans.

After all, a new rumor says One Punch Man is preparing to debut its second season, and the premiere could go live way sooner than expected.

Over on Twitter, a well-known anime insider known as Yonkou Productions got fans buzzing when he dropped an alleged scoop about One Punch Man. According to his report, the first episode of One Punch Man‘s second season will be released this weekend.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 1 is coming this Sunday! https://t.co/9hvFbalvZX — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 9, 2018

As the rumor goes, One Punch Man is slated to premiere the episode at an anime festival in Japan this weekend. The show will be highlighted at an event on Sunday, August 12 in Tokyo. The event has been eyed as a place where season two news may drop, and a previous rumor from Japan in May hinted at the premiere debuting there as well.

So far, J.C. Staff hasn’t made any official comment on when One Punch Man will share its new season or just its premiere. The company took over production on the show after Madhouse oversee season one. Fans are eager to see how the show will change now that it has changed hands, and Saitama’s beloved brand of sarcasm has been deeply missed.

Should this rumor prove true, then fans will be excited to see how the anime is faring. Viz Media already confirmed it has licensed One Punch Man‘s second season for U.S. fans, so there is headway being made on the title. As for when all of season two will drop, well – there isn’t great news. According to the current rumor, One Punch Man may not be ready to release the new season completely until January 2020. So, for now, fans will want to keep their ears tuned into J.C. Staff as the company approaches its appearance at this weekend’s big anime gathering.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.