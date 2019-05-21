One-Punch Man Reveals How Suiryu’s Power Compares to Saitama in Epic Martial Arts Fight

One-Punch Man season 2 continues in exciting fashion with its latest episode, “The Class S Heroes”. The new episode continued the arc of the Monster Association’s coordinated attack on multiple cities, which has stretched the Hero Association’s resources thin, requiring the S-Class heroes to engage in battle, and fight back the monster threat.

While that was a nice bit of action to keep things moving along, the main thrust of One-Punch Man episode 19 was seeing how series protagonist Saitama fared in the “Super Fights 22” martial arts tournament -especially as that tournament entered its final stages. With only the most elite fighters left, Saitama managed to one-punch his way into the finals, where he had to face the handsome (and vapidly shallow) martial arts superstar, Suiryu!

Like Saitama, Suiryu cruised through Super Fights 22 effortlessly (almost shamefully) defeating each of his opponents in just one blow. Naturally, that left the stage set for an unpredictable finale battle, as Suiryu seemed to have enough power and skill to actually defeat Saitama. Seeing Suiryu’s power at work impressed Saitama, as the stoic hero finally saw a challenge that could actually entertain him for a bit. Saitama is even more impressed, once Suiryu shares his views on what sets fighters like himself an Saitama apart from the herd.

“You’re strong, I can tell… since I’m strong too. It’s your eyes, they aren’t seeking rank or glory. Your eyes are looking for something fun. Why’d you enter this tournament? I’m in it for the prize money. And I got one more reason: I want to fight good opponents. Of course, in the end I’m gonna win, but the process if fun, you know?… It’s fun being strong.”

Suiryu doesn’t just talk the talk: he proves to be an actual powerhouse. His barrage of kick attacks nearly push Saitama from the ring, and forces the One-Punch Man to dodge and move faster than we usually see him. However, Suiryu’s mouth ends up getting him into trouble: after putting a few hard hits on Saitama, Suiryu starts boasting that he wants to see Saitama’s full power. Suiryu earns himself that very chance when he hears Saitama is a monster-fighting hero, and slams the entire hero profession as being pointless, as he’s beaten down several A-Class heroes. Suiryu claims that “Fine intentions, noble thoughts, lofty morals, heroic justice, they’re impurities that create boredom in the life of fun that I seek,” and that statement strikes a serious chord with Saitama.

Getting unusually dour, Saitama claims that if Suiryu wants to have fun, he shouldn’t get stronger. Saitama delivers a blow that leaves Suiryu staggering, but unfortunately, since Saitama’s disguise wig also blows off, he’s disqualified from the tournament. It’s not enough for Suiryu: the martial arts master finally unveils his true power and techniques, engaging Saitama in and epic round of blows that shatter the ring entirely.

In the end, however, the fight goes like any other in One-Punch Man: Saitama barely feels the attacks or pays attention, and ends up laying Suiryu out with just one hard hip-check. For Saitama, the big takeaway from Super Fights 22 is that Martial Arts is basically just the ability to make fighting look cool – while Suiryu is left totally disillusioned by his first ever defeat.

In other words: there’s still no one who compares to One-Punch Man’s power!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.