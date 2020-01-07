One-Punch Man Creator Informs Fans of Upcoming Chapter Revisions

While the second season of Saitama and the heroes of the universe of One-Punch Man has come to a close, the manga is still running and following the adventures of the man who is “a hero for fun”. A potential third season of the anime has yet to be confirmed though they’ll have plenty of material to pull from as the manga marches forward. Recently, the creator of One-Punch Man dropped the news that some revisions will be made to some chapters that have been released for the popular series.

Twitter User Nebu_Kuro shared the news that Chapters 122 and 123 of One-Punch Man would be revised and updated, with work currently going into the next manga chapter of Saitama as he continues to test his skills against monsters, extraterrestrials, and any foe that happens to comically cross his path:

Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”