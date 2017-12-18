‘Overlord’ Season 2 Reveals Key Visual

The second season of Overlord is one of the most anticipated returns since the first season managed to make such a splash in 2015.

Now that the series is confirmed to return in January, fans have been treated to a new trailer for the series and a key visual teasing more of its world:

The key visual shows off more of the characters shown in the preview trailer, and sets Ainz Ooal Gown against an army of reptilian warriors. The second season will premiere on January 9, and Overlord II‘s will have a new opening and ending theme from OxT and MYTH&ROID, titled “Go Cry Go” and “Hydra,” respectively.

Madhouse is producing the anime’s second season with Naoyuki Itou returning as the director. Yuki Sugawara is returning to compose the music for the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu and Satoshi Tasaki handling the series’ character designs. The previously released trailer for the series teases more of a focus on often not seen characters in the original series as its 13 episode run could not spread its time across the entirety of Ainz Ooal Gown’s members.

New characters and their voice actors have been announced for the season which includes Hiroki Touchi as Zaryusu, Naomi Kusumi as Shasryu, Sora Amamiya as Crusch, Kouji Ishii as Zenberu, Kiyono Yasuno as Renner, and Ryota Ohsaka as Climb.

For those unfamiliar with Overlord, the series was first created by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. The series is set in a Massive Online Role Player game named Yggdrasil, as the game’s servers are going to be shut down after 12 years. One of the strongest guilds in the game, Ainz Ooal Gown, is now down to its last four members as they countdown the server’s final moments.

Their lich leader, Momonga, decides to stay logged into the game as he sadly realizes the rest of the guild have real lives to live. He suddenly realizes, however, that he’s been transported to the world of Yggdrasil and has taken on “Momonga’s” identity. Now the player travels through the world in search of anyone else who knows how he got trapped there.

The light novel series began serialization in 2010 with 12 volumes published since 2012. It was adapted into a manga series by Satoshi Oshio, with illustrations by Hugin Miyama and published in Kadokawa’s Shoten magazine. It was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and adapted into a 13 episode anime series by Madhouse and two films compiling the events of the series.