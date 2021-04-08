Ralph Shuckett, Pokemon's Original Anime Composer, Dies at 73

✖

Today, the Pokemon fandom is gathering to mourn the loss of one of their own. A report by Variety has confirmed Ralph Shuckett, one of the original anime composers for anime, has passed away. The musician was 73 years old.

For those who do not know Shuckett, the musician did the composition for the Pokemon's first three dubbed movies as well as the anime. Shuckett was known in the industry for his prolific work as a session artist, and he did a lot of work for some early anime dubs.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

After all, Pokemon is not the only anime he helped bring to life. Shuckett did work on Yu-Gi-Oh, Shaman King, Sonic X, and more. In 2003, he also helped oversee the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle show, and this was all amongst his work with artists like Cher and Whitney Houston.

As for Pokemon, Shuckett spent about 17 years with the franchise, so he helped created some of the anime's most iconic pieces. His death has fans across the Internet reminiscing about the anime's golden days online, and Shuckett's ear for music helped make Pokemon the phenomenon it has become.

Our thoughts are with Shuckett's loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.