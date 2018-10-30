New ‘Pokemon’ Short Follows its Cutest Eevee Ever

One of the newest introductions to Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon also happens to be one of its cutest as a shaggy haired Eevee will soon join Ash’s adventures. But before that, it’s got to deal with some shenanigans.

Starring in a series of short adventures, the second “Eevee, Where Are You Going?” short puts this cute new Eevee in the cutest sea adventure ever.

Debuting at the end of Episode 93 of the series, the “Eevee, Where Are You Going?” shorts follow the mysterious new, shaggy Eeevee as he makes his way to Ash and the others in Alola. The newest short puts Eevee out to sea, as the napping Eeevee finds itself sleeping in a crate in the middle of the ocean.

Before he gets into sea trouble, the Eevee is saved by a passing by Mantine. The journey is hilariously rough, however, as Mantine’s speedy sea travel throws off Eevee completely. Good thing it seems like everything is settled by the end of the episode because this poor thing has already had it rough.

The reason Eevee is out in the ocean in the first place was because it snuck onto a ship after being chased by an angry Houndour in the previous short episode. These little adventures are the perfect way to endear the new addition to fans, and surely it will make a big contribution to Ash’s party when it joins the anime officially.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”