‘Pokemon’ Fans Have Come Up With A Must-See Anime Arc

The Pokemon anime has explored a wide variety of stories over its long run, but there just aren’t enough casual connections between Team Rocket’s Jesse and James and Ash, as they are usually at odds with one another.

One bit of fan-art on Twitter imagines a great anime arc in which Jesse and Ash put their differences aside and go on what would most likely be a hilarious adventure with one another.

jessie and ash have a very good dynamic that i wish would be touched on more. it’d be GREAT if they traveled together for a few episodes pic.twitter.com/KwDlNbFXTN — Kiana Mai (@kianamaiart) October 15, 2018

Artist Kiana Mai shared the following art of Jesse and Ash on Twitter and argues that Jesse and Ash have a great dynamic that should be touched on more. Citing their few bits of character moments in the anime already where Jesse and Ash talk to one another like they were friends, Mai asserts that it would be great if they traveled together for a few episodes.

It’s hard not to agree as Mai’s art shows Jesse (in a normal trainer’s outfit as opposed to her Team Rocket gear) joking around with Ash, and Ash and Pikachu aren’t exactly happy with the attention. With as many episodes Sun & Moon has where it follows Ash’s slice of life adventures, there is definitely room for this kind of arc.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

If you’re itching for more Pokemon right now, Twitch is airing a special marathon for the series that will explore all nine seasons of the series. Between now and October 22, fans can watch along with others as fans relive some of the series most fun, and even saddest moments. You can currently find the marathon in the midst of Pokemon: Advanced Challenge, Pokemon: Advanced Battle and Pokemon: Battle Frontier coming soon after. Check out Twitch for the exact schedule, but hurry fast as the marathon is nearing its end!