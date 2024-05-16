Blood Hunt Reveals Which Avenger Has Been Turned Into a Vampire (Exclusive)

A member of the Avengers is converted into a vampire in a new look at Blood Hunt #2. The vampire-centric event has taken over the Marvel Universe, as the creatures of the night come out of the shadows and go on the offensive like never before. Only one issue of the main Blood Hunt series has been released, but there's already been tons of action in the comic as well as associated tie-ins and limited series. Not only was Blade revealed to be behind the vampire uprising, but his super-vampires, the Bloodcoven, have also taken Thor, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther off the board. To make matters even worse, Bladehas turned a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a vampire.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Blood Hunt #2 by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, and VC's Cory Petit. We pick things back up with Blade and the Bloodcoven in the Impossible City, the headquarters of the Avengers. Thor is strung up by his wrists, with sharp blades penetrating his forehead, arm, and leg; Scarlet Witch is being held in place by runic bindings, and Black Panther is revealed to be a vampire, now loyal to Blade, Lord of all Vampires.

Blade sends Black Panther off on a special mission to "find me my prize," which will be picked up in the Black Panther: Blood Hunt miniseries. Meanwhile, the Bloodcoven are tasked with finding Blade's daughter, Brielle Brooks, aka Bloodline. She will also be the focus of a Blood Hunt tie-in series, Dracula: Blood Hunt, and we get teased with their pairing in the final pages of the Blood Hunt #2 exclusive.

Black Panther writer talks about Blood Hunt tie-in

"The Marvel Universe is a gorgeous tapestry—and when you pull on a thread, you might be surprised by the origin point you are led to!" Black Panther: Blood Hunt writer Cheryl Lee Eaton told ComicBook about Wakanda's ties to vampires. "Wakanda was for many years an isolated nation, but that isolation did not mean that Wakanda did not have an impact far beyond its borders. Hopefully, I will not get in trouble with the Marvel powers that be for this answer—but within the Marvel Universe the origin of the vampire is rooted in three specific realms. I think I can safely say that one of those realms is Wakanda."

What is Blood Hunt #2 about?

The vampires' first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies BLOODLINE and DRACULA in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme?

The exclusive preview of Blood Hunt #2 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 22nd.