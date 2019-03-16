‘Pokemon’ Anime Series Reveals New Theme Song

The latest installment of the long-running Pokemon anime series, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends, is set to premiere in English very soon. While there have been some odds and ends, showing off some footage of the English dub here and there, and now we officially have the new opening theme song.

You can check out the official upload of the English version of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends‘ theme song below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the theme song’s lyrics, for reference, transcribed by us:

“Rise if you’re prepared for the challenge!

(Rise to the challenge!)

Rise if you’re a champion at heart!

(Rise to the challenge!)

Take my hand

We’ll train as one and triumph together

(Rise to the challenge!)

Nothing’s gonna stand in our way

Stronger and stronger, we’ll rise to the challenge of life!

Pokemon!”

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends is reportedly the third and final season in the Sun & Moon setting, and while it premiered in Japan late last year, the 22nd season of the Pokemon anime is set to debut here in the United States on Disney XD on Saturday, March 23rd. The series follows Ash Ketchum and friends as he makes his path around the Alola region, and is notable for having a distinct animation style that’s a departure from previous installments.

In Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon—Ultra Legends, Ash has only one more trial to complete, but there’s also a new rival for the protagonist. While the Japanese version has been airing for months, it has yet to end, so it’s unclear where Ultra Legends will leave off.

What do you think of the new theme song? Are you a fan, or will you be waiting for the inevitable shift next season? Let us know in the comments!