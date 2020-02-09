Pokemon Shares Sneak-Peek at Pikachu’s First Dynamax

When it comes to Pokemon, fans know Ash’s partner almost as well as he does. Back in the day, audiences watched as the hopeful trainer met his Pikachu for the first time, and they did not get off on the right foot. Decades later, the pair have gone on to become champions with one another, but there are still things which Pikachu has yet to experience.

You know, like Dynamaxing and all? The thing in Pokemon Sword and Shield that make you massive? It seems Pikachu is about to undergo his first-ever transformation in Galar, and fans are ready to see what will happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who did not know, the Pokemon anime is set to Dynamax if not Gigantamax our fav before long. This week, a brand-new episode of the show went live, and it saw Leon face off against the Champion of Galar, Dende. The latter, who is really just Leon from the games, shows off his impressive Gigantamaxing skills in the match but Ash thinks he can do better.

HOLY MOLY ASH’S PIKACHU IS DYNAMXING/GIGANTIMAXING IN THE NEXT EPISODE OF THE ANIME ARE WE FINALLY GETTING BACK OUR BOY THE O.G. FAT PIKACHU AFTER ALL THESE YEARS?!?! 😭✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Q2uH0pYfpf — TAHK0 ☕️ Online Shop OPEN!! ✨ (@TAHK0) February 9, 2020

As you can see above, a slew of stills have gone live from next week’s episode, and it shows Pikachu undergoing his first Dynamaxing. The whole thing takes place after Ash gets his own Dynmax Band, and Pikachu is effected by the otherworldly power. Right now, fans do not know how Pikachu will react to the transformation, but we can bet Ash will be freaked out by the change. And if Pikachu just so happens to Gigantamax into his old, fat self – well, fans would not mind one bit.

What do you think about this big Pokemon transformation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.