Pokemon Anime Goes Viral After Fans Notice Surprisingly Disturbing Detail

Pokemon has been rather busy as of late. These days, the franchise has kept fans on their toes with video game teases and groundbreaking anime reveals. Earlier this month, the show finally let Ash Ketchum win a Pokemon League after more than 20 years, so fans have been keeping a close eye on the series. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the show’s team from including easter eggs here and there, but one of its newly spotted ones has fans admittedly shaken.

Recently, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon moved away from the Alola League after Ash took home first place. The results were quickly shared with the region, and one episode included a pan shot of crowds watching Ash’s next match. The scene was full of spectators, but fans quickly honed in on one surprising spectator.

And no, it’s not because Misty or even Professor Oak showed up. The scene in question all comes down to a Drifloon and a little girl.

As you can see below, the scene sees a little girl sitting with her mother and a Staryu. However, she is busy with her own Pokemon which happens to be a Drifloon. The little girl is hold on to its hands like it were a real balloon, but fans were quick to point out how concerning this shot really is. After all, Drifloon has some dark PokeDex entries, and they warn against kids holding on to the ghostly Pokemon.

After debuting a few generations back, the PokeDex entry for Pearl said that Drifloon “tugs on the hands of children to steal them away” but often gets pulled around instead. Later entries in HeartGold and SoulSilver tell of a folktale saying “any child who mistakes Drifloon for a balloon and holds on to it could wind up missing.” These sort of eerie entries continue to describe Drifloon up until the latest Pokemon generation, so you can see why fans are rather concerned about this little girl. After all, Drifloon has a reputation for making kids vanish, so maybe it is time the girl’s mom holds a little Pokemon intervention.

