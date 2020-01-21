It Is Time Pokemon’s Anime Began a Simulcast

A big trend that streaming services such as Crunchyroll has helped build is the “simulcast”, i.e. whenever a new anime episode is released, it is shown in two formats, one of which is in the original Japanese language with English subtitles as well as an English dubbed version. While series such as Naruto: Shippuden, My Hero Academia, and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood to name a few have thrived by embracing the simulcast, other franchises are glaringly absent from the mix. With a brand new season of Ash Ketchum travelling the world to catch new Pokemon and bask in the glory of his first League win, it’s time that Pokemon embraced delivering both an English subbed AND English dubbed version to fans.

With Ash Ketchum currently in a brand new phase of his life thanks to the new season of Pokemon: The Series, fans that prefer, or simply only have access to, the English dub will have to wait, at the very least, a month or two before they are able to catch up with viewers. Currently airing on Disney XD, the current run of Pokemon episodes is following Ash as he wraps up the finals of the Alola League Tournament, pitting himself and his pocket monsters against the strength of Gladion.

Pokemon isn’t in any danger of necessarily becoming less popular because they don’t have an English dub dropping at the same time, as the franchise continues to be one of the most profitable in the world. With the recent video game Pokemon: Sword And Shield for the Nintendo Switch announcing its upcoming DLC and Pokemon Go still having a firm grasp on fans via mobile devices, it’s clear that there will be a passionate fanbase for the franchise for years to come.

HOWEVER! These different venues to access the franchise don’t have our boy Ash Ketchum at the helm and some fans are missing out on the character that introduced them to their unique world of battling pocket monsters. With Disney XD yet having to give official word on when the latest season of Pokemon will begin airing, fans are left with few methods to actually watch the newest adventures of Ash, Go, Pikachu, and Scorbunny.

The more big anime names dive into, or continue, the act of simulcasting, the more will follow and if one of the biggest movers and shakers in the medium today does so, it could potentially have a ripple effect!

What do you think about the idea of Pokemon instituting a Simulcast?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.