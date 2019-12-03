New Pokemon Synopsis Teases Ash’s Arrival to Galar

It would be putting things lightly to say fans love the new Pokemon anime. The series has ushered in a new era for Ash Ketchum following his first-ever League win. Back at home, Ash had made a new friend as he begins to travel through all the regions he failed to conquer, but he has a special trip in mind for next week.

After all, the Pokemon franchise did just introduce a new region. It is about time Ash Ketchum took Pikachu to the Galar region, but it seems his first visit to the area will put him in the hot seat.

Recently, the synopsis for Pokemon: The Series went live. The episode is titled “Let’s Go to thee Galar Region! An Encounter with Scorbunny!!” As you can tell, this trip will see Ash and Gou meet some brand-new Pokemon, and it seems the latter will fall for the region’s fiery starter.

“Satoshi [Ash] and Go, research fellows at the Sakuragai Laboratories, have to go to the Galar region in order to investigate a phenomenon that causes Pokemon to grow to gigantic sizes,” the synopsis shares (via Arkeus88).

“After arriving in a city called Shoot City, they get thoroughly engrossed in the beautiful cityscape and the local specialty scones, but then a group of Pokemon they’ve never seen before ends up playing pranks soon them?!”

So far, it looks like Ash and Gou are going to be harassed by some Scorbunny when they head abroad. There is little doubt Ash will fall in love with the starter, but the anime has already shown how Gou feels about the Pokemon. In the past, posters have been released showing Gou with a Scorbunny of his own, so it seems the new trainer will pair up with a Pokemon this week.

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.