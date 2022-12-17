Pokemon: Ash's Voice Actors Break Silence on the Hero's Exit

Before this year's Jump Festa began dropping anime bombshells, Pokemon had a major announcement when it came to the future of its anime adaptation. After leading the television series for over twenty years, Ash and Pikachu are saying farewell while two new trainers are set to arrive to help in introducing the new region featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Now, with fans bidding farewell to Ketchum and his right-hand "mon", both the original English voice for Ash and the current voice behind Ketchum in Pokemon Journeys shared their thoughts on the major change.

Ash's departure was heavily speculated when the long-running anime protagonist was able to do the impossible, defeating Leon in the Masters 8 Tournament to become the new world champion. With Ketchum and his new friend, Goh set to split ways as the latter works on continuing his quest to learn more about Mew, Ash will luckily receive a big finale via eleven new anime episodes that will bring his long journey to a close. While the two new stars set to take over the anime series have been revealed in Liko and Roy, there are many questions when it comes to their origins and how Ketchum might play a role in the show's future.

Old Ash Ketchum Meet The New

Both the original English voice actor, Veronica Taylor, and the newest actor to take on the role of Ash Ketchum shared their thoughts about the character's long journey following the news that the Pokemon master would be departing the series after over twenty years of adventures:

This announcement has really surprised me. I am filled with so much emotion…I guess I’d never considered Ash’s journey ending. I need a minute to process…

(This new beginning looks lovely.) https://t.co/OjhOTS5BNe — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) December 16, 2022

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

A major theory that has been making the rounds in the face of this Pokemon change is the idea that the new star of the series, Liko, might in fact be the daughter of Ash, meaning that the new season would take place quite sometime after Ketchum's world championship victory. While nothing has been confirmed, fans rallying behind this theory have noted that Liko's hair clip certainly seems strikingly familiar to the symbol on Ash's hat. Should Ash return to the series as an adult, this would certainly allow for other characters to make big comebacks, albeit much older than their current age.

Are you sad to see Ash and Pikachu take a bow? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.