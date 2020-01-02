Pokemon’s Blinged-Out Poke Ball Just Became a Reality

The year 2020 will continue the hot streak of the popular franchise that is Pokemon, with the pocket monsters living it up via their recently released Nintendo Switch video game of Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as with their newest season for the anime. As fans continue to make fan art, cosplay, and other interesting products to celebrate the long running franchise, one Poke-fan has taken things up a notch by re-creating one of the most expensive Poke-Balls to ever be created!

Twitter User Giwango shared the expensive Poke-ball brought to life, placing diamonds all around the device used to capture so many pocket monsters, with this one specifically having appeared in a flashback that gave us some insight into the background of the Team Rocket member, Meowth:

When we learned about the early days of Meowth, we discovered just how the future member of Team Rocket figured out how to speak English and how a romantic endeavor turned him into the villainous Pokemon that we all love to hate today. As the young Meowth found another member of his kind that was owned by a rich socialite, the female feline pocket monster was given a diamond encrusted Poke-Ball to live inside when it wanted to. Unfortunately for Meowth, the love between the two Pokemon was never to be, as he had no money to his name.

While the diamond encrusted Poke-Ball hasn’t made an appearance since its initial debut in the anime, we couldn’t think of a more expensive way for a trainer to house their Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.