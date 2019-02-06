Sealed Box of Rare ‘Pokemon’ Cards From 1999 is Now Up for Auction

The Pokemon franchise first hit the United States with a three pronged attack of a video game, anime series, and trading card game (not even counting in the tons of profitable merchandise). The trading card game has taken on a whole life of its own, with some of the most rare cards garnering over tens of thousands of dollars.

This is especially true for the First Edition run of the trading card game, which are even rarer releases. One sealed booster box of First Edition trading cards from 1999 is currently being auctioned off with a starting bid of $35,000 USD. You can find it at the link here.

Following up on a record breaking auction of a previous 1st Edition sealed booster set raking in $66,920 USD last August, Huggins & Scott Auctions are currently holding an auction for the “1999 Pokémon 1st Edition Limited Printing (English) Base Set unopened booster box.” This box in question has only had a single owner since its release in 1999 with a “tightly sealed and virtually untouched container.”

The booster box set has 36 11 card packs, with each pack containing five common cards, three uncommon, two energy, and one foil rare card. While there’s no guarantee of what comes in this particular booster set, it’s a highly sought after one nonetheless. Fans of the franchise will remember the first edition releases pretty well for the one “fabled” holographic Charizard card, which now can net thousands of dollars on its own.

The auction for this 1st Edition booster boxset from 1999 will be held until February 13, and the bid price has been set at $35,000 USD. There’s currently one bidder for the boxset as of this writing, so there’s still time to throw your hat into this expensive ring.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

