This Pokemon Concept Art Crosses Over Lickitung With Machamp

It’s the amalgam that no one asked for but you’re getting all the same! There are a number of Pokemon that can be a little bit disturbing, such as Lampent who has the ability to see when a person is going to die, then proceeds to usher their souls to the afterlife. None may be as disturbing as the recently created combination of the weight lifting Pokemon Machamp and the long tailed, long tongued pocket monster of Lickitung.

Reddit User Miguel_Paredes95 this terrifying, albeit somewhat alluring, version of a Pokemon that has Machamp and Lickitung combined:

What makes this art all the more impressive is the ingenuity of the design itself along with being molded out of clay. Using Machamp’s physique, along with Lickitung’s head and shade of pink, the statue looks ready to burst onto the scene of the Pokemon anime or video game series at any moment.

Machamp is one of the more “human looking” Pokemon, with its repertoire consisting of a number of different wrestling moves such as “karate chop”, “low kick” and “bulk up” to name a few. Typically held by trainer who value physical strength above all else, Machamp has made numerous appearances in the franchise’s anime, manga, and video game series.

Lickitung is a lot weirder than Machamp. The strange pocket monster is something of a combination of a lizard and a raccoon, with a long tail and tongue to match. When it first appeared in the anime, it was seen as something of an asset to the bumbling members of Team Rocket, as its tongue would instantly stun whatever it licked. Aside from simply bamboozling opponents, the tongue is also strong enough to lift them off the ground!

Both Machamp and Lickitung also made appearances in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, with both of these Pokemon getting a fresh coat of paint to enter into the realistic world of Ryme City. While neither of these monsters had the biggest of roles in the film, it was still a neat aside for fans of the series to see the pair in a Hollywood feature.

What do you think of this unsettling combination of Machamp and Lickitung? Would you like to see it appear as an actual Pokemon one day? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.