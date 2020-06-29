Plan a Pokemon Proposal with This (NSFW) Pikachu Ring

✖

When it comes to Pokemon, the franchise is in all the places you want it to be. From anime to manga and video games, the property has made a name for itself time and again. Of course, there are some odd Pokemon offshoots that have come up, and one of them is making a comeback... even if it is a little NSFW.

The news comes from The Pokemon Center in Japan after a collaboration was made official. The brand is teaming up with the jeweler Ginza Tanaka for another set of engagement rings. The pair have worked together on other jewelry designs in the past, but this one has stirred up fans for an unromantic reason.

And what might that be? It turns out the ring looks a bit phallic from the front. You can see for yourself below as the new engagement ring features a single solitaire diamond that is encased in gold. A pair of ears offshoot from the ring to mimic Pikachu, but the ears do not look like how you'd imagine.

It is up to you to decide whether you see the ring's NSFW design, but Pokemon fans online say it is hard to miss. Of course, that is something you might be into, so we will not judge if that is the case. It's just good to point out the situation before you lock yourself into this glitzy ring.

After all, the Pokemon ring is selling for quite a bit. It comes in either 18k yellow gold or platinum with a .3 carat center diamond. Each ring costs over $3,200 USD before taxes and is only being sold in Japan at this time. But if you are in love with this (possibly phallic) engagement ring, you might as well go all out with it when you propose!

