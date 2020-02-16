New Pokemon Synopsis Teases Ash’s Reunion with Gengar

Pokemon‘s latest couple of episodes might have turned their attention to the new challenges of the Galar region as Ash prepares to take on the Galar region Champion Leon, but the majority of the latest anime thus far has been primarily focused on the original set of 151 Pokemon. With Ash and Go’s home base in the Kanto region once more, Ash has made some surprising additions to his Pokemon team this time with both a Dragonite and Mr. Mime joining his party for the first time in the entire franchise. But that might not be all.

A synopsis for a future episode of the anime is teasing the return of a particularly frightening Gengar that Ash and Go were unable to take down completely the last time. That episode ended with an ominous cliffhanger in which Gengar looked like it would be causing trouble for the duo once more, and now it’s on its way back!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 16 of the series is titled “[Ash] Has Been Cursed…!” and the synopsis for it (as shared by @EntityMays on Twitter) reads as such, “Mysterious phenomena have been occurring recently at Sakuragi Laboratories, like items being broken and rooms being ransacked. And believe it or not, the culprit turns out to be the same [Gengar] that has appeared there before.”

Elaborating further, the synopsis teases that Ash and Go will be competing in full to catch this mischievous ghost before something odd starts happening to Ash, “[Ash] and Go’s eyes blaze with enthusiasm as they claim they’ll definitely get it THIS time. But then [Ash] suddenly starts acting weird…not only does he almost fall down the stairs, he also nearly ends up drinking the water from a flower vase by accident. Could he have been cursed by the [Gengar]?”

With this Gengar making its return to the anime, this does offer up a new opportunity for Ash to catch yet another powerful addition to his team. That would make four Kanto Pokemon in his party thus far, and while fans might want to see newer additions instead, this could be one of Ash’s most effective team yet…especially considering what he went into the Alolan League with.

Ready to see Gengar face off against Ash again? Will he be the next surprise addition to his team this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.