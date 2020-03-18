Pokemon Preview Gives Sneak-Peek at Gengar in Battle

Pokemon‘s newest anime took its time with this, but Ash Ketchum will finally begin his newest gym challenge for this era of the franchise. Like everything else in this new era, the gym challenge will be different this time around too. Rather than adapt the Galar gyms from the Pokemon Sword and Shield game, it seems Ash might be taking on a familiar Kanto gym lead by a new face. It only makes sense that with a return to a Kanto gym Ash will be using one of his newest Kanto catches, Gengar.

Ash has a pretty notable party this time around with his trusty Pikachu, the surprise addition of the Mr. Mime that had been living with his mother, the even more surprising Dragonite catch, and his recently added Gengar to top it all off. With Gengar being the latest addition to his party, it seems like he wants to already test out their partnership with a gym battle.

In the preview for Episode 18 of the series, we see a tease of this Gengar in battle with a few moves that we saw it use against Ash in the previous episodes it appeared. But as Ash takes on an Electric Gym once more, it’s not like Gengar has the complete type advantage. It’s a tricky Pokemon, so maybe that will balance it out?

Gengar’s big debut battle will be kicking off in the next episode, and it’s described as such, “[Ash’s] goal is to battle the Champion [Leon], so he’s decided to challenge the ‘Pokemon World Championships,’ the tournament that will determine the world’s best at Pokemon battling. His opponent in his first battle is ‘Pisces,’ a powerful Electric-type trainer!”

Elaborating further the synopsis teases Gengar will be a key component in this new battle, “This will be an all-out battle where both will send out two Pokemon each! [Ash] steps up to the plate with his partner Pikachu and his new comrade Gengar! Pisces on the other hand, sends out a Raichu the Pokemon Pikachu evolves into! How will this battle go?!”

Are you excited to see what Gengar will do now that he's a part of Ash Ketchum's team? Are you happy to see Ash finally get a Ghost Pokemon from the Gastly evolutionary line since the anime teased it years ago?