In its lifetime, the Pokemon franchise has come up with a lot of wild monsters, but not all of them enjoy the same popularity. Pikachu and Eevee might lead popularity polls thanks to their mascot status, but there are other big-time beasts out there. For instance, Gengar is one of the best ghost-type Pokemon out there, and a special contest is about to help fans explore a new side of Gigantamax Gengar if they’re feeling sleepy….

Now, whether or not you want to nap inside Gengar is up to you. We have reason to believe the choice might later haunt you, but it all comes down to you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those curious about the contest, Pokemon is launching a special contest tied to the Pokemon Journeys anime as the show is ready to focus on Ash’s Gengar. To hype the arc, five lucky fans can win an ultra-rare plush of Gigantamax Gengar. The plush, which you can see above, is huge and shows Gengar with his mouth wide open. After all, the Gigantamax monster summons a portal to hell whenever he opens his mouth, so you can see why napping with Gengar is a little sus.

At ten inches tall and twelve inches wide, this Gengar plush is just big enough to stick your head in for an enclosed nap if that is your thing. If not, well – it goes without saying that this plush is a must-have for Gengar collectors. The plush is pretty hard to secure stateside after The Pokemon Center sold out of its limited run in Japan. But with this new contest on the horizon, some more plushes might hit the secondhand market before long…!

Of course, there are other ways to show Gengar your love asides from this plush. The iconic Pokemon has tons of merchandise in stock at The Pokemon Center online. From holiday items to shirts and mini plushes, ghost trainers should have no problem nabbing Gengar goodies in the wake of the holidays.

What do you think of this spooky cute Pokemon plush? Do you need this Gengar plush in your collection ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.