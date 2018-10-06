‘Pokemon’ Gets the Perfect Halloween Makeover

A whole bunch of Pokemon like Snorlax and Gengar are getting into the Halloween spirit in some recent fan art shared to Reddit.

Reddit user Orion_Skymaster, for example, shared an image of several different Pokemon dressing up as DC Comics heroes for Halloween. There are some obvious picks, such as the synergy between Green Lantern and Alakazam or the “created” nature of Cyborg and Mewtwo, and some less obvious ones, like Charmander as Scarecrow or Psyduck as Booster Gold. Gengar as the Riddler and Mew as Starfire somehow work, but Jigglypuff as Batgirl is just… a little weird. Our personal favorite, however? Snorlax as Flash.

You can check out the full work, as shared on Reddit, below:

This is, of course, a completely unofficial combination of the two franchises. While there are no genuine Halloween combinations in the games, Pokemon Center merchandise regularly combines whatever season or holiday is most prescient with popular Pokemon. For example, there’s a delightful Halloween blanket featuring Pikachu wearing a witch hat sitting inside a pumpkin shaped like Pikachu.

Oh, and if that DC combination isn’t enough for you, Reddit user crispy_game3 shared an adorable combination of Bulbasaur and a carved pumpkin. According to them, they drew it as part of the annual inktober tradition where artists draw with ink every single day of October. You can see the below too:

What do you think of the Pokemon fan art? Are you into the spooky costumes? Let us know in the comments!