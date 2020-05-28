Pokemon's Anime Gets a Cute Animal Crossing Recreation

✖

Pokemon Journeys is the latest anime to take over the franchise, but the show has a long history thanks to its 1,000+ episodes. Ash Ketchum has been through all sorts of phases during his tenure, and there are more to come. The latest show has already made major changes to the Pokemon formula as we know it, and that is why one fan decided to pay each season homage with an Animal Crossing tribute.

Over on Twitter, the user hinopika decide it was to see how Pokemon fared in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game has been a bestseller under Nintendo since its release, so it was only a matter of time before Pokemon fans had their way with it. And thanks to this fan, Ash Ketchum got the chance to revisit each of his stages.

As you can see in this video below, the cute clip shows Ash dressed up in each of his movie outfits. His hat is ever constant since he never puts the thing down, and Animal Crossing makes the headgear look that much better. Even the rest of the gang looks solid in this recreation, and fans are impressed at how creative hinopika got with Ash's outfits. After all, the Pokemon trainer wears some intense clothes, and it is certainly hard to do them justice using the Animal Crossing tailor tool. But if you put enough time into the project, well - anything is possible.

What do you make of this Pokemon recreation? Which other anime series need a makeover like this in Animal Crossing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

