‘Pokemon’ Hints at Next ‘Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Teaser

Pokemon‘s next movie will feel familiar to fans, but will undoubtedly be a major shake-up for the franchise as it’s set to debut a completely computer animated film. Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will see a whole new side of popular legendaries Mewtwo and Mew.

While much of the film has been kept under wraps so far, the franchise is teasing more information about the film during the next episode of the Pokemon Sun and Moon anime.

According to Serebii.net, the March 3 airing of the Pokemon Sun and Moon anime will showcase the “latest information on this year’s movie.” While there’s no confirmation as to what news this will entail, fans will definitely be glad to see any new information for such a secretive project.

Scheduled to release July 12, 2019 in Japan, Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. The new film most likely will not be a retread of Mewtwo Strikes Back, but the title implies that this will be a soft reimagining of the franchise. This is also further implied by the upgraded look for Mewtwo revealed in the first teaser for the film.

Fans have been super curious to see just how much the newest film will pull from the first Mewtwo Strikes Back release, and whether or not this computer animated overhaul will make for a completely different experience.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”

