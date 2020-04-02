‘Pokemon’ Anime Teases A ‘Minecraft’ Crossover in New Teaser

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon has just kick started its newest arc, and it means that Ash and the others are about to go on brand new and fun adventures. One of those adventures teases a hilarious Minecraft crossover.

As Ash and the others prepare to put on a funny new play, it seems the Pokemon are getting in on the fun in a hilarious way with “low-poly” versions of themselves.

fans can see Litten, Popplio, Pikachu and other favorites wear cardboard boxes over themselves in the preview for Episode 93 of the series, resembling the many blocky animals found in the Minecraft game. This play does not seem to be a high stakes situation for the next episode of the series, so fans will be able to enjoy all this extra cuteness even more so.

Minecraft is one of the biggest video game franchises ever because of its ease of entry and hilariously low rent visuals. It’s blocky representations of characters quickly grew in popular among fans, and now it’s slipping into anime. Although the Pokemon looks here don’t constitute a “crossover” in the usual sense of the word, it is hilarious to see Poke favorites in this new way.

