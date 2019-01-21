‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Toy Confirms Major Anime Throwback

Pokemon is living large these days with its first live-action venture on the horizon, but the franchise has more to focus on than Detective Pikachu. With its anime and video games going on strong, The Pokemon Company is working on a new animated movie, and a toy reveal has teased new info about the flick.

For those unaware, Pokemon is planning to step out with a new anime film in July. The movie will follow on the heels of Pokemon: The Power of Us, but this one will be all about Mewtwo.

Oh, and it seems the Pokemon will be bringing out his special Poke Balls to boot.

Oh, the first Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution merchandise… pic.twitter.com/Ng19AgNzO0 — Paul Ryan (@Paulrobertryan) January 20, 2019

As you can see above, a piece of merchandise for the new Pokemon film has gone live. The project, which will be titled Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, will apparently use the iconic Mewtwo Balls which a previous film made popular.

Having debuted in Pokemon the First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, these special Poke Balls have a dark history. The so-called Mewtwo Balls came in black and featured a red eye at its center. The special container was used by Mewtwo to capture Pokemon belonging to trainers who visited New Island. Mewtwo was able to then clone those Pokemon after they were captured, and the Mewtwo Balls were able to capture anything it pursued. Not only can the balls capture Pokemon that are already in their Poke Ball, but they can fly after escaping creatures and hone in on targets. So, the high-tech device is not one to scoff at.

With this merchandise having been made public, fans are expecting Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution to put them to use. The film is believed to be a soft reboot of the franchise’s first film from the 1990s, so fans would be real smart to bring tissues with them when they check out the movie this July.

