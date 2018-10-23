‘Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us’ Releases Full English Trailer

Are you ready to go on yet another Pokemon adventure? Soon enough, the beloved series will return to theaters with its next feature, and fans better reach for some tissues. After all, a full English trailer for Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us is here, and it is going to get audiences all sorts of sappy.

As you can see above, the new trailer dropped on Youtube not long ago. The Pokemon Company blasted the reel out for fans, and its English dub sounds as nostalgic as ever.

The gorgeous trailer begins with Ash visiting a new city that runs on wind. With the annual Wind Festival in swing, the aspiring Pokemon Master is ready to meet some new friends and Pokemon. However, when the wind seems to disappear and an attack takes over the city, Ash inspires his new friends to help him save the town.

Oh, and Lugia shows up as well. It is hard to overlook that little fact.

For those eager to check out the film, it will be heading to theaters this fall. Pokemon: The Power of Us will have a special screenings on November 24, 26, and 28. A final showing will go down on December 1, and fans can find participating theaters through Fathom Events here.

As for this film in particular, fans may notice some similarities between it and Pokemon the Movie: 2000. This upcoming feature features an alternate retelling of the original Pokemon films and follows after the event of Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! from 2017. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“In Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us, Ash and Pikachu journey to a seaside city filled with a delightful cast of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret. They’re sure to encounter unique challenges and plenty of thrilling Pokémon battles while learning the value of teamwork and putting aside their differences.”

So, will you be checking out this movie in theaters?