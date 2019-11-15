New Pokemon Anime Confirms Timeline With Latest Still

One of the biggest questions that has been on the minds of many Poke-fans since the announcement of the upcoming anime, Pokemon: The Series, is whether or not these new adventures of Ash Ketchum travelling the world would be a complete reboot or if it would continue the adventures of Sun and Moon. Now, a well placed still from a promotional video for the upcoming anime series seems to confirm that a reboot isn’t in the cards for Pokemon, displaying Ash’s trophy from his win at the Alola League as well as a picture of his past victories.

The Official Pokemon Twitter Account showed off this still image that doesn’t just show off his trophy from the Alola Region, but the other trophies and medals that Ash Ketchum has won along the way during his journey to becoming the “best there ever was” in the field of Pokemon trainers:

The image also hammers home Ash’s recent journey in Pokemon: Sun and Moon with a photo of Royal Mask, who was secretly Professor Kukui, who moonlighted as a trainer donning some luchador attire.

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”

Cast members confirmed for the series include Daiki Yamashita as Gou, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, and Kana Hanazawa as Koharu. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.